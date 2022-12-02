Celo (CELO) Trading 16.8% Higher This Week

Celo (CELO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Celo coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003439 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $279.45 million and $15.16 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

