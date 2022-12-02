Celer Network Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $86.16 million and $4.46 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

