Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,231,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 6,165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,103.7 days.

OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $11.81 on Friday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWQXF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castellum AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

