Casper Price Reaches $0.0300 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Casper has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $316.42 million and $4.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,329,296,720 coins and its circulating supply is 10,558,435,705 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,327,779,853 with 10,557,022,048 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02965681 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,217,316.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.