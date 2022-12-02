Casper (CSPR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.83 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $316.45 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,328,916,120 coins and its circulating supply is 10,558,081,002 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,327,779,853 with 10,557,022,048 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02965681 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,217,316.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

