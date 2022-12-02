carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.23

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and traded as high as $30.42. carsales.com shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 764 shares traded.

CSXXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

