Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CABGY. Barclays dropped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,027.83.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

