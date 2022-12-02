Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) CEO Buys $14,300.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Erlander acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,007.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cardiff Oncology Price Performance
CRDF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.32.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 10,089.26%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.