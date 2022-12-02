Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) CEO Buys $14,300.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Erlander acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,007.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

CRDF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 10,089.26%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 215,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 186,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

