Cardano One Day Trading Volume Hits $191.79 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.00 billion and $191.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.06 or 0.07564073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00078475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025229 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,212,260,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,446,609,258 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

