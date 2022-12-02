Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. 1,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

