Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCBG stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCBG. Hovde Group raised their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

