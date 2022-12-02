Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.90

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $15.23. Capcom shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 1,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

