Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$157.53.

CNR traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$172.48. 425,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$174.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

