Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$78.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM traded down C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$59.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,967. The stock has a market cap of C$53.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$55.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

