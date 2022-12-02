Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
