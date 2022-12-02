Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

