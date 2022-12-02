California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Down 24.9% in November

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $178,989 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 237,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

