Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGY. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of Montreal dropped their price objective on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Calian Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

TSE:CGY opened at C$66.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$770.36 million and a P/E ratio of 55.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$51.99 and a 1-year high of C$72.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,883.17. In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,883.17. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total value of C$197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,705,778.25.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

