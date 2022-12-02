Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,710. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

