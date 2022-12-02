Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $186.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group to $186.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $194.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $296.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

