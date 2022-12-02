Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $186.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group to $186.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.58.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of BURL opened at $194.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $296.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
