BTS Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $469.55 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $469.55 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.70 or 0.06555859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.04 or 0.30978527 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

