BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

