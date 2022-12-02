BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BRP Group Trading Up 1.9 %

BRP stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.