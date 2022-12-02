Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of BAMR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

