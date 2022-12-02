Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Target Price at $3,984.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,984.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.40) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($43.07) to GBX 3,468 ($41.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 2.1 %

BKGFY opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.