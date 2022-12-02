Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target at $50.14

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

