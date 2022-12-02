Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) PT at $205.43

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $188.72 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.