Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $550.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.33. The company has a market cap of $223.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

