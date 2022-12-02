British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in British American Tobacco by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE BTI opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

