Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,101. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

