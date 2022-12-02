Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,101. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAL)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.