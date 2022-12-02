Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $131,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

