Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.