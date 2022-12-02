Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 1,353,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Brambles has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

