Braintrust Trading Up 8.1% This Week (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00005150 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $641,192.54 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

