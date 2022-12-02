BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Insider Sean Hehir Sells 917,025 Shares

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN – Get Rating) insider Sean Hehir sold 917,025 shares of BrainChip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.51), for a total transaction of A$701,524.13 ($467,682.75).

Sean Hehir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Sean Hehir 2,000,000 shares of BrainChip stock.

BrainChip Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

