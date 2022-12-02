Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is RGM Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RGM Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises 7.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 3.78% of BOX worth $136,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BOX by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 6.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in BOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 8,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.18 and a beta of 1.14.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

