boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 45 ($0.54) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 140 ($1.67).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOO. Barclays reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered boohoo group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.67) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 77.57 ($0.93).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 43.68 ($0.52) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.25 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.60.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

