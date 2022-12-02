BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.93 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $287.13 or 0.01698360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.93 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,970,344 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
