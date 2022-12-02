BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.93 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $287.13 or 0.01698360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.93 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,970,344 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,970,633.90072003 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 299.08243562 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1147 active market(s) with $998,228,144.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

