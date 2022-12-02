BlueArk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $644,911.51 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $59.79 million and $644,911.51 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00652235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00246885 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00055343 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060595 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183867 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $674,242.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

