BlueArk (BRK) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $59.64 million and approximately $674,292.68 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,908.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00647714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00247761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00061296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001267 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00185635 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $633,909.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.