Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Shares Up 6.8%

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Blue Water Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.
About Blue Water Acquisition
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Water Acquisition (BLUWU)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.