Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading 25.9% Higher

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 25.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 102,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 16,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Blue Line Protection Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Blue Line Protection Group

(Get Rating)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.