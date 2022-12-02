Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Short Interest Update

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 895,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blucora

In other news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blucora Stock Down 0.6 %

BCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.92. 648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Blucora has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

