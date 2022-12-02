Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.98. 315,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $143.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

