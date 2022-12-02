BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00.

BlackLine Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $69.22 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

