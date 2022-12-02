Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.48 ($0.15), with a volume of 324214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.15).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.95 million and a PE ratio of -20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 10.80.

Blackbird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.