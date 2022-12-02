Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. Black Hills also updated its FY23 guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Black Hills by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

