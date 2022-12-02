Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BKH stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. 1,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

