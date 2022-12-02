BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $162,045.75 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010534 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040970 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00245258 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.17881024 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $158,254.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

