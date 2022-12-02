Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $42.00 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.00 or 0.00248017 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $808.00 million and $28.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,932.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00646517 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00055394 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000681 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,240,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
