Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $24.88 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.88 million and approximately $66,748.39 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00124572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00220528 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00061235 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

