Bitcicoin (BITCI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $22.48 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $22.48 million and $789,388.72 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009789 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.52 or 0.06335923 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00508340 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com.
Bitcicoin Coin Trading
